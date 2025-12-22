Nicki Minaj Fires Up Crowd With Unflinching Political Message at AmFest

On stage at TPUSA’s AmFest yesterday, Erika Kirk asked Nicki Minaj what finally drove her to speak out on political issues — and the rapper’s answer electrified the audience.

KIRK: “Why now have you been involved with speaking about politics? What was kind of the turning point for you?”

MINAJ: “Well…I just got tired of being pushed around…sometimes you just get tired of it and then you realize, wait a minute, I have something inside of me that’s stronger than what’s out there.”

She explained the moment she decided to stop letting others dictate her voice:

“So, when you’ve had enough, you realize, wait a minute, this…why do I even care about these people and what they think? Who are they? They don’t even know who they are.” “And so I’m not going to back down anymore, I’m not going to back down EVER again.”

[The audience erupted into applause for the music mogul]

It was a firm declaration from Minaj.

Unlike many in her industry, Minaj was willing to speak boldly on issues she believes matter — no matter the pushback.