Royce White OBLITERATES Political Correctness on Live TV

Royce White didn’t hedge, he didn’t soften the language, and he didn’t care who it offended.

It was a rare moment of honesty seldomly seen on cable news.

Appearing on Newmsax last night, the Minnesota U.S. Senate candidate tore straight through the media’s preferred euphemisms and drew a hard line on the exploding Somali fraud scandal — calling out what he says is a blatant double standard enforced by the political class and legacy media.

As corporate media scrambles to brand any mention of Somalis in the Minnesota scandal as “racist” or “scapegoating” — White fired back with both barrels.

According to White, labeling the fraud honestly isn’t racism. It’s accountability.

WHITE: “It’s not racism.”

He rejected the media’s habit of branding any criticism as “far-right,” saying the label has lost all meaning.

“And we’re not the far-right either. We’re just right. We were just right about President Trump. We were just right about a bunch of other things. We’re right about the Somali fraud, and we’re right to say that it’s Somali fraud.”

White then dismantled what he called the media’s selective use of identity — praising it when convenient and weaponizing it when failures surface.

“You know, the greatest double standard here, in contradiction of the MSNBC’s of the world, they hold up an identity when they’re a success, they say black excellence, immigrant excellence when they talk about Ilhan Omar.” “But in failures, all of a sudden it’s racism or bigotry.”

His message was blunt: identity politics cannot be a one-way street.

“You can’t have it both ways. If you’re going to hold up an identity or a group in their success, you have to take accountability with the failures as well.”

White closed without apology — and without backing down.

“It’s Somali fraud, and we’re going to be calling it Somali fraud and we don’t mind being called racist.”

No euphemisms and no concern for media outrage. Just a warning shot to a political establishment that, in his view, has grown comfortable confusing honesty with hate.