Nancy Pelosi Makes Stunning Announcement About Her Political Future

Nancy Pelosi shocked Washington on Thursday, revealing in a video message that she will not seek re-election after her current term — bringing an end to one of the most polarizing congressional careers in modern American politics.

Pelosi told supporters:

“There has been no greater honor for me than to stand on the House floor and say, ‘I speak for the people of San Francisco.’ I have truly loved serving as your voice in Congress, and I’ve always honored the soul of Saint Francisco — ‘Lord, make me an instrument of thy peace.’ The anthem of our city,”

“That is why I want you, my fellow San Franciscans to be the first to know I will not be seeking re-election to Congress. With a grateful heart, I look forward to my final year of service as your proud representative as we go forward.”

Her announcement follows weeks of escalating hostility toward President Trump, whom she recently labeled “a vile creature” and “the worst thing on the face of the earth” during a CNN interview.

Pelosi first entered Congress in 1987. She served two stretches as Speaker of the House — from 2007 to 2011, and again from 2019 to 2023 — while leading Democrats as Minority Leader from 2011 to 2019.

