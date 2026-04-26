Dana White Describes CHAOS at White House Dinner — “Tables Getting Flipped — Get Down!”

UFC President Dana White described the chaotic scene during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner after gunshots rang out.

White said the situation escalated quickly after, as armed officers rushed in triggered confusion in the room.

White said the atmosphere shifted suddenly as guests reacted to uncertainty about what was happening.

WHITE: “All the sudden it just started getting noisy.”

He recalled people moving quickly and security personnel responding.

“Tables getting flipped over, guys running in with guns.” “And they were screaming; ‘Get down!’”

White said he did not immediately take cover and instead wanted to take in everything that was unfolding.

“I didn’t get down, it was f*cking awesome!” “I literally took every minute of in and it was a pretty crazy, unique experience.”

He added that he watched it all unfold from close to where President Trump and other leaders were seated.

“We were sitting right in front of the table, right in front of where the president was.”

White described security personnel moving through the area searching for a possible threat. At the time, he said there was uncertainty about where the threat was coming from.

“Guys came in looking for shooters and they came towards our table!” “I thought the shooter was over by us or something!”

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