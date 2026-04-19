Elise Stefanik DOG WALKS Jake Tapper on His Own Show Over Trump “Genocide” Claim

This morning on CNN’s “State of the Union” Rep. Elise Stefanik went straight at Jake Tapper on his own show — and didn’t give an inch.

You could feel where it was going within seconds.

Tapper tried to box her into a headline, framing Donald Trump’s comments about the Iranian regime as some kind of call for genocide.

Stefanik defended the president and completely dismantled Tapper’s “genocide” narrative.

Tapper pressed hard, trying to frame the remarks in the most extreme terms possible.

TAPPER: “Is calling for wiping out an entire civilization bad or good?”

Stefanik immediately rejected the premise outright.

STEFANIK: “Of course it’s bad! That is not what he is calling for. He wasn’t calling for genocide.”

Tapper doubled down, trying to pin her to the wording itself.

TAPPER: “You’re entire civilization will die?”

But Stefanik reframed it, arguing the comments were directed at a regime — not an entire group of people.

STEFANIK: “It was targeted toward the Iranian terrorist regime!”

When Tapper tried to move on with a dismissive “agree to disagree,” Stefanik didn’t let it slide. It was a smarmy move that Tapper constantly does with guests on his show, but this time it backfired.

She used the moment to call out the network itself for the continued attempts to dispel narratives that didn’t exist.

STEFANIK: “This is typical CNN. This is TYPICAL CNN!”

Stefanik then flipped the comparison back on Tapper, bringing up past controversies involving university leaders and their responses to calls for genocide.

“If you want to compare the president of the United States to the university presidents who failed to call for the condemnation of calling for the genocide of Jews, that’s on you, Jake.”

“The world saw how morally equivocating those university presidents were.” “If you want to make that comparison, that’s on CNN.”

Tapper tried to steer it back to consistency in standards.

TAPPER: “I’m just asking you if you have the same standard for somebody…?”

But Stefanik closed the loop, making her position clear while pivoting back to policy outcomes of Trump’s harsh words for the regime.

STEFANIK: “Of course, genocide is bad across the board, Jake.” “President Trump effectively brought the Iranians to the table.” “He effectively delivered a ceasefire.” “And he is going to effectively deliver peace to the Middle East to stop, frankly, the killing [from] the Iranian terrorist regime, which kills their own people and has created havoc across the Middle East.”

By the end of the segment, it was pretty obvious what had just played out.

Tapper was trying to guide the conversation into a very specific framing, a CNN narrative that would lock Trump’s comments into the harshest possible interpretation, thus, “a genocide.”

It had that familiar feel of a line of questioning where the destination is basically set before the answer is even given.

However, this time, Stefanik didn’t take it where he wanted it to go.

She caught the framing immediately, pushed back on the premise itself, and refused to let the exchange stay boxed into CNN’s narrative.

Instead of reacting inside it, she stepped outside of it — and started talking about what she said the words actually meant, not what they were being turned into.

And once that happened, the segment stopped going in Tapper’s direction entirely.

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