Stephen Miller Delivers a SCORCHED EARTH Final Warning to Americans Ahead of the Midterms — “He Took a Bullet for You!”

This might go down as one of Stephen Miller’s all-time greatest moments.

On the eve of the midterms, Miller delivered a final warning about what’s at stake in today’s elections, laying out exactly what Republicans stand to lose if Democrats regain power.

It was a battle cry aimed directly at voters.

Miller left everything on the field, drawing the starkest possible contrast between the Trump administration and the modern-day Democrat Party.

Miller began by reminding Americans what President Trump has already endured to save the country, pointing to the assassination attempt in Butler, the years of weaponized Democrat legal persecution and the fight to reverse years of disastrous policies.

MILLER: “President Trump, since he came down that Golden escalator has saved America.”

“He saved America from a corrupt political class, he saved America from open borders, he saved America from countries that want the American way of life to end, from foreign adversaries, domestic adversaries.”

He then delivered a particularly powerful line, reiterating to voters everything Trump has sacrificed for them and how the president has repeatedly put himself on the line.

“President Trump took a bullet for you, he bled for you, he faced life in PRISON for you.” “And what he needs from you tomorrow is your vote.”

Miller wasn’t shy about spelling out exactly what Republicans are fighting to preserve, either.

“Your vote to keep producing American energy, your vote to keep our borders secure, your vote to keep crime, violent crime and murder at all-time record lows, your vote to keep men out of women’s sports, to keep DEI out of our universities, to keep your taxes low, no tax on tips, no tax on social security, no tax on overtime, to keep our military stronger than it’s ever been before, to keep the American dream alive for you and your children.”

That’s when he turned his fire to the Democrat Party itself, and Miller let them have it with both barrels.

He exposed the contrast between Michigan Democrat Haley Stevens, who endorsed Republican Mike Rogers, and far-left commentator Hasan Piker who repugnantly claimed “America deserved 9/11.”

“That is up against a party — you gave the perfect comparison; Haley Stevens versus Hasan Piker.” “The Democrat party has said they don’t want moderates, they don’t want centrists like Haley Stevens, they do want extremist pro-jihad America-hating 9/11-supporting MONSTERS like Hasan Piker.”

There could be no clearer distinction between the old guard of the moderates in Democrat Party, and the radical socialists attempting to destroy it from within.

“DO NOT force your children to grow up in a country ruled and governed by people like Hasan Piker, who literally CELEBRATE the murder of innocent Americans.”

“That is not who we are as a country and that is NEVER who we can become.” “President Trump loves America, he loves this nation and he’s delivered more for us in two years than any president has in four or eight years.”

That was a DOMINATING closing pitch from Stephen Miller.

Republicans have been given their marching orders. Now it’s up to voters to show up and swamp the polling stations.

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