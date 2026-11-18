Stephen A. Smith went back through the list President Trump pulled out during their White House interview last week, checked it point by point, and had to admit that many of Trump’s claims about his accomplishments for black Americans were, in fact, TRUE.

“Ladies and gentlemen, that would happen to be true.”

He went through the HBCU money, the HBCU office Biden had moved out of the White House, no tax on overtime, the Warrior Dividend and the VA backlog — and on one after another he ended up saying some version of the same thing.

“Bad news for critics! That happens to be true.”

Smith spent the past week getting hammered for not fact-checking Trump on the spot.

So he did it after the fact — and it didn’t go the way his critics wanted.

Smith trudged through Trump’s list and conceded that many major accomplishments were legitimate.



For context, there were also several claims Smith said were “false,” but these were some of the biggest ones where he conceded Trump was telling the truth.

Remember the list? Smith asked Trump what he’d actually done for black Americans, Trump said he had it written down, and Smith told him to read the list.

So he did, for a few minutes straight, while Smith mostly sat there and took it.

The backlash came fast. A lot of commentators said Smith let Trump run through the whole thing unchallenged and should have pushed back on every line.

So this week Smith took the list, went through it claim by claim and checked them himself.

He called some of them false, but some of the biggest ones held up, and he said so on air.

He started with the HBCU money, reading Trump’s own words off the list first.

TRUMP CLAIM: “In September 2026, the Department of Education announced another $174 million that I personally approved to HBCUs, bringing the extra funding above what Congress approved to more than $612 million over a two-year period.” SMITH: “Ladies and gentlemen, that would happen to be true. The Education Department confirmed both numbers in September of this year.”

That’s the record $438 million one-time investment from last September plus another $174 million this September. More than $612 million on top of what Congress approved — for the same schools Democrats keep saying Trump doesn’t care about.

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Next up was the White House HBCU initiative.

TRUMP CLAIM: “In 2025, President Trump signed an executive order bringing the HBCU initiative back to the White House where it was taken out by the Democrats.” SMITH: “Ladies and gentlemen, that was also true. He signed it in April of 2025. Joe Biden, the former president, president number 46, had moved the office to the Education Department.” “Trump, he brought it back to the White House.”

Think about that for a second. Biden moved the HBCU office out of the White House and Trump moved it right back in.

Then no tax on overtime.

TRUMP CLAIM: “No tax on overtime, benefiting millions and millions of black workers eligible for overtime benefit.” SMITH: “This was mostly true.” “He signed a capped federal income tax deduction that covers only the extra half of time and a half pay, not the whole overtime check. And it ends after 2028.”

He did add that there’s no verified count of how many black workers benefit.

TRUMP CLAIM: “President Trump secured a tax-free $1,776 Warrior Dividend of which the black soldier is a big percentage of our military.” SMITH: “Bad news for critics, that happens to be true! Troops got a one-time tax-free $1,776 paid as a housing allowance from funds Congress had already appropriated for military housing, not as a new permanent benefit.” “Black troops are 18.1% of active duty, more than their share of the country because black folks make up about 13%, or 13.6% of the American population.”

“Bad news for critics.” He said it himself lol. He knew exactly who was watching.

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And then the VA.

TRUMP CLAIM: “The Trump administration lowered the backlog of veterans waiting for VA benefits by 70%.” SMITH: “That happens to be true. The VA reported a drop of over 74% in its backlog of disability compensation and pension claims since January 2025.”

Trump said 70%. The real number is OVER 74%. If anything Trump undersold it.

Smith wasn’t handing out gold stars on everything though.

TRUMP CLAIM: “We reformed the VA loan program, and largely many of these loans are going to black soldiers and black ex-soldiers from the military. I did that, nobody else did.” SMITH: “That’s kind of half true. He did sign the reform, but Congress wrote and passed it with bipartisan support. No data shows the loans go largely to black veterans, okay?”

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Then the very next one on the list.

TRUMP CLAIM: “President Trump named Alice Marie Johnson, the black great-grandmother whose life sentence was commuted and ultimately pardoned by President Trump. And we made her the pardon czar.” SMITH: “That is true, he commuted her sentence in 2018, pardoned her in 2020 and named her pardon czar in 2025.” “That’s totally true!”

No hedging on that one at all.

Keep in mind this is the same Stephen A. who spent the past year batting down talk of a 2028 run of his own.

He’s no Trump guy, and a big chunk of his audience can’t stand the man. He still sat there and told them the HBCU money was real, the Warrior Dividend was real and the VA numbers were real.

That’s more honesty than most of the press has managed about Trump in ten years.

The funny part is the critics got exactly what they asked for.

They wanted Smith to fact-check the list — he did, and the fact-check backed Trump on many of the biggest items on it.

Don’t expect to see any of this on CNN. The networks spent a week running with “Trump wouldn’t take accountability” and “Smith went easy on him,” and the moment somebody actually went through the receipts, it got very quiet.

That’s going to be a tough segment for Trump’s critics to explain away.

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