“Social Justice Journalist” MELTS DOWN After Conservative Commentator DESTROYS Her Narrative About France Riots Live on NewsNation

Last night, Katie Pavlich’s show on NewsNation turned into a full-on dogfight over the riots taking place across France.

When social justice journalist Lisa Durden claimed the violen riots were just “student protests,” she got absolutely wrecked by conservative commentator Ben Ferguson.

Ferguson immediately obliterated Durden’s entire narrative that the criminals engaged in the chaos were “students.”

When he called out her claims and accused her of pushing a false narrative, Durden went into a full MELT DOWN live on air.

Pavlich let Durden make her case first.

DURDEN: “First of all, the protests in France are students.” “This protest began very, very peaceful until, sadly, agitators jumped in and began the violence. This happens all the time we have protests, and these protests happened because people are unhappy.”

Ferguson could be seen shaking his head and chuckling to himself as Durden made her claims.

Durden went on to argue that the protesters in France were struggling to meet basic needs, including food and health care. She also compared the riots to protests in America, citing the George Floyd and Breonna Taylor cases, the Rodney King riots, and the civil rights movement of the 1960s.

She insisted that these demonstrations began “peacefully” before escalating into violence.

That’s when Ferguson stepped in and delivered a brutal reality check that sent Durden into a fit of RAGE.

FERGUSON: “You either have to be incredibly incompetent or totally blind to look at the images and think that this is students that are doing this.”

Ferguson immediately went to his receipts, pointing to pictures he had posted on social media to challenge Durden’s claims about the people participating in the riots.

“I posted picture after picture on my social media of the people throwing up signs and smiling as they were burning down these buildings. They’re not students. They look like they’re my age. I’m 45!” “They’re people that are 30. They’re not 17!” “So you’re either a pathological liar to continue with this narrative that this is students, when it’s clearly radical extremists and Muslim Brotherhood-inspired individuals.”

He also pointed out that more than 70% of the groups involved in the original protests had nothing to do with student protests or education.

“By the way, you can also just follow the money. You have to be to just be a pathological liar or you look at the data — more than 70% of the groups that are involved in the original protest had nothing to do with student protest or education.” “They’re the same groups around the world that have also started this type of anarchy key.”

Ferguson then took aim once more at Durden directly and dropped the hammer. He accused her of pushing a bogus narrative that completely ignored what was happening on the ground.

“So you’re either sitting here on national TV lying to everyone because the data says that you are absolutely wrong!” “And look at those men on TV. Those are not students! Those are violent criminals who are trying to kill people, who are looting Louis Vuitton stores, Rolex stores and going after and stealing anything they can because they hate the country. They have no allegiance to that country. They want to burn that country down. They want to then remake it into their own country.” “Not because I say so. It’s what they’re saying online when they’re talking about burning down France — and France let this happen because they were kumbaya for far too long.” “And this is what you get when you have no borders.”

The objective debate was over, and Ferguson’s points were irrefutable. He smashed Durden’s entire narrative to bits and she knew it.

Durden immediately snapped and got emotional. Pavlich gave her the floor for a quick response and she went haywire.

DURDEN: “What you’re not going to do is call me a pathological liar! You don’t know me from a can of paint!”

FERGUSON: “Then look at the data!”

DURDEN: “NO! I’m talking now! You’re not going to call me a pathological liar because you don’t know me, so stop that right now!” “Next—”

FERGUSON: “I know you have meetings where you say White people aren’t allowed. I know that!”

That’s when Durden started to launch into personal attacks on Ferguson because she had the lost the battle of ideas in front of an entire network of viewers.

DURDEN: “EXCUSE YOU! You’re cutting me off. You are very disrespectful!” “Next point is — you are not looking at anybody’s ID to know who’s 45.” “You look 45 though! You got some wrinkles! Get some wrinkle cream. You look wrinkled!” “SO STOP! YOU HAVE NO ID ON ANYBODY THERE!”

Katie Pavlich did her best to keep the segment from completely going off the rails as Durden continued her furious outburst.

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