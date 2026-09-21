Dana White Gives the Most Savage Response Possible to Paramount’s California Exodus

Dana White gave the most savage response possible to the Paramount saga.

As the elites in Hollywood continue to freak out over the possibility of Paramount leaving California, the UFC president made it pretty clear that he couldn’t care less where the company decides to set up shop.

During his post-fight press conference on Saturday, White said Paramount has been the “best television partner” he’s ever worked with, despite only being in business with them for 8–9 months.

Then a reporter asked whether Paramount potentially leaving California could have any “trickle-down” effect on the UFC.

The answer was classic Dana.

REPORTER: “And so a big talk in LA this week is that Paramount may be leaving California.”

“Has that had any trickle-down into the UFC sector the relationship?”

WHITE: “In what way?”

REPORTER: “Well, they…”

WHITE: “These guys can be in f*cking Aruba! I mean, we’re still going to do what we do.”

[Silence]

“Yeah, that’s their business, not mine.”

Couldn’t have said it better. Sometimes all it takes is a little bit of brutal honesty.

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