Chris Cuomo Gets a STUNNING reality check After Asking a Black Voter in Detroit Who He’s Voting For in the Senate Race

Yesterday, Chris Cuomo did a NewsNation segment on the ground in Detroit with voters weighing the U.S. Senate race in Michigan between Republican Mike Rogers and Democrat Abdul El-Sayed.

But Cuomo was in for a major surprise when he asked a black voter named Anton Daniels who he was voting for.

The expression on Cuomo’s face was PRICELESS when Daniels revealed he was actually voting for Republican Mike Rogers.

Then he explained why and it all made perfect sense to anyone looking at the race from beyond the usual party lines.

CUOMO: “Who are you voting for?” DANIELS: “Uhh Mike Rogers.”

CUOMO: “Why?” DANIELS: “Because I think that my family, and the values that align with conservative people, and then also being able to get things done with all three branches of government is more important.”

The look on Cuomo’s as Daniels was laying all of this out was one of distress to say the least. You could tell that this wasn’t the direction that Cuomo wanted the segment to go.

To add insult to injury, Daniels then dropped a brutal truth bomb about the Democrat Party and the Black voters running away from it.

CUOMO: “Do you believe people may be wrong if they assume that all black voters will vote for El-Sayed because he’s considered ‘another brown guy?’”

DANIELS: “I think that they are. And the reason that I think that it is because it’s a lot of black people that are waking up and realizing that voting Democrat does not necessarily mean that it aligns with your values.”

At this point, it’s probably safe to say that Abdul El-Sayed’s black voter problem in Michigan is real.

It seems like every week, there is another media interview with a black voter from Michigan saying that they are voting for Mike Rogers.

And the thing is, Rogers does not even have to win all of the black vote.

If he takes merely 30 percent of it, that is probably going to be enough to win the race.

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