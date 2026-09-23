Scott Jennings Takes a Victory Lap for Trump on the Greenland Deal as CNN Panelists Seethe

He rubbed their noses in it, and they deserved every single second of it.

Scott Jennings, the lone conservative voice on CNN, took a victory lap for President Trump on the air last night over his new Greenland Deal and it was a thing of beauty.

All of the other panelists had to just sit there and listen, as Scott reminded them of how the left screeched and sneered for months, claiming that Trump was undermining American foreign policy and endangering our relationship with Denmark.

He pointed out correctly, that the remarks from the Danish prime minister yesterday were completely pro-America and pro-Trump.

Jennings forced the CNN panel to acknowledge the fact that despite all of their hysteria over President Trump’s vision for Greenland, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen herself heaped praise on both Trump and the United States.

These were the same doomers who said a deal between the U.S. and Greenland would NEVER happen.

As per usual, they were wrong.

JENNINGS: “It was a momentous thing.” “And for a year and a half or almost two years now, I’ve been listening to everyone have a complete and total hysterical meltdown about this, about how we’ve ruined our relationship with Denmark, about how this has weakened Europe and weakened NATO, blah, blah, blah.” “If you listen to her speech today, it could not have been more pro-American and pro-Trump and pro national security, and it was perfect!” “And it got done despite all of the hysteria.” “So when I hear the same hysteria, people coming out here and claiming somehow we’ve decimated the entire Iranian military, and that means they’re winning…I somehow feel like maybe, just maybe, we’re on the right track!”

It was a bang on take from Jennings.

Judging by the looks on their faces, they knew he had a point.

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