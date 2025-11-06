Erika Kirk Breaks Silence On Fox News About Her Husband’s Assassination Video

A gut-wrenching moment aired on Fox News tonight.

Erika Kirk joined Jesse Watters and revealed she has never seen — and will never watch — the horrific video of her husband Charlie’s assassination.

“I never saw the video. I never will see it. I never want to see it.” “There’s certain things you see in your life that you can never unsee. There’s certain things you see in your life that mark your soul forever.” “I don’t want my husband’s public assassination to be something I ever see. I don’t want my kids to ever see that.”

Then she turned to those who have watched the footage for entertainment.

“For people who actually enjoy watching that, which is quite literally sick—what if that was your father? Or your brother or your sister?”

“There’s a perspective shift there. We’re human. Life is fragile. And there is so much beauty in this world.” “Why would you waste any portion of your life looking at something so evil?”

