Fetterman Slams Democrats For Prolonging Government Shutdown

Senator John Fetterman is once again turning on his own party, blasting Democrats for allowing the government shutdown to drag on.

Speaking with Fox Business host Larry Kudlow, Fetterman spoke bluntly.

“America deserves better than this right now, and I can’t vote to support this kind of chaos.”

He warned that far-left Democrats, fresh off their election victories, are now even more emboldened — refusing to compromise or come back to the table.

“This thing’s run its course, and now after the election, some members of my party now think that’s a signal to dig deeper and now continue to withhold their votes.”

Fetterman’s patience has clearly run out — and his message couldn’t be any more clear: the obstruction isn’t coming from across the aisle, it’s coming from within.

Your monthly subscription goes further than you think. Thank you so much for your support.