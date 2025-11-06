Mamdani Could Spark NYPD Exodus, Former Chief Warns

With the newly elected Democratic Socialist mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, taking office, the city’s policing could face serious challenges — and fast.

Former NYPD Chief John Chell delivered a stark warning on Chris Cuomo’s show about one of Mamdani’s first potential policies as New York City mayor, a move Chell says could devastate the NYPD overnight.

Chell focused on Mamdani’s plan to strip the police commissioner of disciplinary authority and transfer it to the Civilian Complaint Review Board (CCRB), which he described has been described as “anti-cop.”

He predicted immediate fallout.

“The one backbreaker will be the Civilian Complaint Review Board.”

Chell explained the chain of events he fears for NYPD officers:

“So you make a complaint against a cop. You have the young investigators that do not like the police department to begin with, okay. But the final adjudication lies with the police commissioner now. If you put it in their hands, cops will not stay to jeopardize job.”

Chell reiterated that this will have real world consequences for officers all across the city.

“Because the police commissioner says; well, I know you want them terminated, but I see it differently. We’ll render punishment this way.” “But if you leave it up to them, no cop over 20 years that remotely goes out on the street is going to take that chance for their pension, their family, and their lives.”

It’s not worth the risk for those officers, who are a part of a police force that has already been berated time and time again by the mayor-elect.

According to Chell, the shift could trigger mass resignations and leave New York City dangerously understaffed at a time when law enforcement is under pressure.

