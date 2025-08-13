Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Trending Clips
Overton Originals
Latest
Top
Discussions
PAYBACK: Victor Davis Hanson Just DISMANTLED the Left’s “Defending Democracy” Lie
He laid out three undeniable examples of how Democrats sabotaged democracy for short-term gain against Trump—then dropped a brutal indictment they won’t…
Aug 13
•
Overton
127
Share this post
Overton
PAYBACK: Victor Davis Hanson Just DISMANTLED the Left’s “Defending Democracy” Lie
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
6
RED STATE REVOLT: DeSantis Steps Into the Fight to CRUSH Democrat Map-Rigging in Florida
He says Obama and Holder tried to rig the state’s districts—but now Republicans have a massive advantage.
Aug 13
•
Overton
155
Share this post
Overton
RED STATE REVOLT: DeSantis Steps Into the Fight to CRUSH Democrat Map-Rigging in Florida
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
10
Scott Jennings Just NUKED Two Democrat Narratives in Minutes—Sending a Panelist Into Total MELTDOWN
He dropped a murder bombshell that blew up the “D.C. is safe” myth, then dismantled lies about Trump’s peace efforts live on air.
Aug 12
•
Overton
200
Share this post
Overton
Scott Jennings Just NUKED Two Democrat Narratives in Minutes—Sending a Panelist Into Total MELTDOWN
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
24
HISTORIC CRACKDOWN: Trump Just Declared “Liberation Day” From Crime in D.C.
Taking direct control of the city’s police and deploying the National Guard, the president says it’s time to crush crime and take back America’s…
Aug 11
•
Overton
86
Share this post
Overton
HISTORIC CRACKDOWN: Trump Just Declared “Liberation Day” From Crime in D.C.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
10
Rudy Giuliani Just Blew the LID OFF the Russia Coup
He revealed who he believes started it, called it a “CIA kind of conspiracy,” and dropped a warning for Obama that could spell indictment.
Aug 11
•
Overton
162
Share this post
Overton
Rudy Giuliani Just Blew the LID OFF the Russia Coup
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
10
DEI is DEAD: Victor Davis Hanson Says Trump Just SLAYED the Dragon
Hanson dropped the three irrefutable reasons DEI will be buried forever—and made a bold prediction the Left will hate.
Aug 9
•
Overton
187
Share this post
Overton
DEI is DEAD: Victor Davis Hanson Says Trump Just SLAYED the Dragon
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
16
Kristi Noem Just SHATTERED the Sanctuary Policy Narrative—In Chicago’s Backyard
From violent criminal arrests to a staggering illegal alien figure, the DHS Secretary left nothing standing in her path.
Aug 8
•
Overton
176
Share this post
Overton
Kristi Noem Just SHATTERED the Sanctuary Policy Narrative—In Chicago’s Backyard
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
15
Could This Be Trump’s Most HISTORIC Deal Ever?
The president is quietly laying the groundwork for a Russia–Ukraine peace summit—and if it works, it could end the war and redefine his legacy forever.
Aug 7
•
Overton
70
Share this post
Overton
Could This Be Trump’s Most HISTORIC Deal Ever?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
13
Tulsi Gabbard Just Tied Russiagate to the Iraq War—EXPOSING the Man Behind Both
In a stunning interview with Miranda Devine, Gabbard says the same intel operative who pushed the Russia Hoax helped fabricate the case for war in Iraq.
Aug 6
•
Overton
250
Share this post
Overton
Tulsi Gabbard Just Tied Russiagate to the Iraq War—EXPOSING the Man Behind Both
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
20
Who is Overton?
Time to peel back the curtain.
Aug 5
•
Overton
66
Share this post
Overton
Who is Overton?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
18
Trump Breaks the Mold on CNBC, Leaves Joe Kernen Laughing as He Goes Off Script
It started as a standard finance interview—then Trump took over the network with one line that had Kernen cracking up on live TV.
Aug 5
•
Overton
12
Share this post
Overton
Trump Breaks the Mold on CNBC, Leaves Joe Kernen Laughing as He Goes Off Script
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
Greg Abbott Drops Bomb on Live TV—EXPOSES Real Reason Democrats Are Panicking Over Redistricting
They claim it’s about the map, but Abbott says the panic runs deeper—it’s about what this would reveal about the Democratic Party itself.
Aug 5
•
Overton
209
Share this post
Overton
Greg Abbott Drops Bomb on Live TV—EXPOSES Real Reason Democrats Are Panicking Over Redistricting
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
21
© 2025 Overton
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts